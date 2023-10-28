StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

