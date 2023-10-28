StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of LODE opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
