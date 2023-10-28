StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of LODE opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

About Comstock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock by 609.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comstock during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Stories

