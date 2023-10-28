StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HEP

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.