StockNews.com Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EA. HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.78.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,904 shares of company stock worth $3,713,844. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

