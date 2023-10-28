StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Receives “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform under weight rating on shares of StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

TSE SVI opened at C$4.30 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.48.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$71.29 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

StorageVault Canada Dividend Announcement

About StorageVault Canada

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

