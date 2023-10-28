Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

STRT opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $1.30. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,040 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $45,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Strattec Security by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 704,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 55,509 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

