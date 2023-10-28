Strong One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,607.54 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $467,364.52 and $42,607.54 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can currently be bought for $3.38 or 0.00009901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.