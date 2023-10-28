Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $93.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Structure Therapeutics traded as high as $70.35 and last traded at $70.22, with a volume of 219997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.61.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Structure Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.