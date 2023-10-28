Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €13.97 ($14.86) and last traded at €14.10 ($15.00). 133,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.27 ($15.18).

Südzucker Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.92.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

