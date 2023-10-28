Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NYSE:INN opened at $5.37 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

