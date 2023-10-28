Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 7.5%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.51. 1,553,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,549,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Sunrun by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sunrun by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

