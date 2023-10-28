Susquehanna Cuts STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $55.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.67. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,813,000 after acquiring an additional 413,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,934 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $111,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

