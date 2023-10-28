SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Shares Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.
About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.
