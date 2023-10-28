T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TEQI opened at $31.83 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.