TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,503,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 7,187,168 shares.The stock last traded at $9.39 and had previously closed at $10.23.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 8.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

