Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $157.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.35.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.46. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

