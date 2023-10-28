TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.88.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.28.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2161922 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.