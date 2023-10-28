Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.