Tgs Asa Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.
Tgs Asa Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $13.50 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.
About Tgs Asa
