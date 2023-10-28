Tgs Asa Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Tgs Asa Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $13.50 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

