The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,943 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.19%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.