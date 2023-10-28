The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Allstate by 15.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

