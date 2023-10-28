The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.21% of AZEK worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 31.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 94,005 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 491,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at $246,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $2,968,450. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

AZEK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.07, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

