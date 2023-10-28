The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,010,574,000 after buying an additional 206,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

