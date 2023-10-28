The Chemours Company (CC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemours to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Chemours Stock Down 2.7 %

CC opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 39.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

