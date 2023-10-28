The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,963 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $303.24 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.