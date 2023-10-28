The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $303.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

