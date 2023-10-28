The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $306.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

