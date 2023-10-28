The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.51% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $34,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

