The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

HIG stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

