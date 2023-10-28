The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $79,782,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.24.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $184.10 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $183.96 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day moving average is $235.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

