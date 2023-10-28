The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Trading Down 1.5%

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 257.36 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.19). 110,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 158,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.23).

The North American Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £361.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13,000.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 275.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

The North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55,000.00%.

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.