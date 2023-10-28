The PNC Financial Services Group’s (PNC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $140.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.99.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

