The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.63.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,432. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

