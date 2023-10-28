The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,152 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.26% of Toro worth $27,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toro by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Toro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Toro by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

