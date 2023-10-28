The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

TRV opened at $160.60 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

