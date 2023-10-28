The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,154,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 224,799 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $102,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

