THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on THO

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.86. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth about $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.