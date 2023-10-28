Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

