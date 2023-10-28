Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $161.41 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $162.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

