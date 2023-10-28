Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.09 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

