Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 5,286 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Terex by 17.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 59.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Terex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Terex Stock Down 6.5 %

Terex stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

