Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 6,733 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

