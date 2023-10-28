Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

