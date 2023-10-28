Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

