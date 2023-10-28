Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

