Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,841,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,807,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

