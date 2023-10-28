Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $135.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

