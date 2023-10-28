Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.7 %

DGX stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

