Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $940,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS PJUN opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $576.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

