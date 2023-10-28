Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Chubb by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 969,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,736 shares of company stock worth $4,924,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $208.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.